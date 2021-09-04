Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

