Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $76,256.57 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $76,256.57 and $21,963.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

