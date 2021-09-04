Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

