JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

