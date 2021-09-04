JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

