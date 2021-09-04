Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 44,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 95,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

