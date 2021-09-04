JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0866 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. JUST has a total market cap of $195.71 million and $95.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00137900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00182227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07852680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.78 or 0.99762379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.00807052 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

