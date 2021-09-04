Kalmar (KALM) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $235,847.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00139398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00168104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.67 or 0.08099246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.11 or 0.99724102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00820111 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

