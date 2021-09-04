Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $291.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

