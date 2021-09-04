Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $60,944.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00138697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.66 or 0.07831321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,023.08 or 1.00173988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00809131 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

