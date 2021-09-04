Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $8.10 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00016258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $740.94 million and $124.53 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00094277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00352753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.38 or 0.02360327 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,556,180 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

