Keep Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.83 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $269.47 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00121176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.00797667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 576,825,556 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

