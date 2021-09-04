Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

KW stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

