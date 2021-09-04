Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

