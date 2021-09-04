KeyFi Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7,742.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00156405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00189105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.45 or 0.07751989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.53 or 0.99816234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.00989499 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

