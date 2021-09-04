KickToken Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and $3.01 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,460,979 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.