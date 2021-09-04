Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of -0.73.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

