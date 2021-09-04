KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $793,312.54 and $130,308.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,291,434,125 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

