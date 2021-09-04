Kind Ads Token Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $408,560.77 and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

