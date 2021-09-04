Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $39.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $157.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.23 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

