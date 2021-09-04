Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

