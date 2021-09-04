KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $341.75. The stock had a trading volume of 481,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

