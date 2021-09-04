KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Cap of $232.18 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $29.83 or 0.00059675 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $232.18 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

