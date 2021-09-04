Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $119.29 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,663,078,144 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,460,322 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

