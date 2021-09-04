Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $105.30 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $105.30 million and $2.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 614,469,757 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

