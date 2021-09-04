Klever (KLV) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $177.49 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00157332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00188762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.09 or 0.07844479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.62 or 1.00262450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.00997729 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

