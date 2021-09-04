Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.83

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.83 ($13.92) and traded as low as €11.18 ($13.15). Klöckner & Co SE shares last traded at €11.42 ($13.44), with a volume of 411,337 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.05.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

