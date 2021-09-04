Kommunitas (KOM) Trading Up 93% This Week

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $827,136.18 and $2.53 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 93% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

