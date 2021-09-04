Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.00 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $163.00 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00322613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00161527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00206514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000186 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,574,571 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

