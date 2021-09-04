Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.9858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.