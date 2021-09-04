Konomi Network Reaches Market Cap of $22.46 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $22.46 million and $2.00 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

