Kryll Market Capitalization Reaches $8.58 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $14,259.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

