K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.00 ($14.12) and traded as low as €11.98 ($14.09). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €12.25 ($14.41), with a volume of 1,113,930 shares changing hands.

SDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.92 ($12.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.00 and a 200 day moving average of €10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

