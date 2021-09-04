Kusama (KSM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.24 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $400.04 or 0.00797901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $226.24 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

