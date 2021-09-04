LABS Group Achieves Market Cap of $31.78 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

