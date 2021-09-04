Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $31.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $128.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.