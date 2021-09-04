L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.91

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €148.91 ($175.19) and traded as high as €153.26 ($180.31). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €151.76 ($178.54), with a volume of 440,430 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.21.

About L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

