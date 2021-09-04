L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L'Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

