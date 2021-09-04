L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
