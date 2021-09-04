Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 22,697 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $143,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

