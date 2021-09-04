Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.