Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 1,859 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

