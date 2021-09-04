Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.16 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

