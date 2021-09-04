Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.97. 318,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,643. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

