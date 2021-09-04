Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $7.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

