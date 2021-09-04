Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

