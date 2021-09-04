Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

