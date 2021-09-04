Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,452,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 153,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.