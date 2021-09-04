Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 405 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.50. 629,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,730. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

