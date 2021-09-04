Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average is $223.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.