Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.65 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

